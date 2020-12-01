Deputies: Man shot outside Hemingway bar by unidentified gunman

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Hemingway bar.
Deputies say they first responded to a call of a gunshot victim at the Office Bar and Lounge in the 2700 block of Hemingway Highway on Sunday.
When they arrived, deputies say they found a man shot in the hip, promptly called emergency services, and had him transported to the hospital.
Upon further investigation, deputies say it appeared the victim had been shot while standing outside the Office Bar and Lounge.
Deputies say they were unable to locate a suspect at the scene and they do not know the motive of the shooting.
The WCSO says this is an ongoing investigation and they have not given an update on the victim’s condition.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381. The WCSO wants to remind people that they do not need to give their name to leave information.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.