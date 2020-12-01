1 dead, 2 others injured following crash on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a collision on Two Notch Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Officials said a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling south on Two Notch Road around 7:15 p.m. Monday night. The driver was trying to make a left turn onto Oakcrest Drive when a 2008 Hyundai Sonata hit the passenger side of the Pathfinder.
There were three people inside the Pathfinder, who were all taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The passenger who was in the front seat died from their injuries at the hospital. At this point, the victim’s identity has not been released.
The driver of the Sonata was not injured.
SCHP is continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.