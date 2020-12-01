Cayce man arrested, charged in connection with roadside shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested and charged a Cayce man who was shot in a Saturday night shooting.
Christopher James Costello, 22, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“After taking statements from the victims and witnesses, detectives determined Costello fired a few rounds at people in front of a Pear Court home, including two people he had been following in his car to that location,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’ve confirmed one of the people is a former girlfriend of Costello’s, another is a concealed weapons permit holder.”
The concealed weapons permit holder returned fire in self-defense and struck Costello in the upper body. Officials say Costello’s injury was not life-threatening.
“It’s very fortunate nobody else was hurt during this incident,” Koon said. “Costello drove away from the scene and, after he was treated and released at a hospital, he was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center Sunday morning.”
