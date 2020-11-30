Lexington Police ask community to ‘Fill the MRAP’ for Toys for Tots

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police need the public’s help to collect items for Toys for Tots this holiday season.
The annual “Fill the MRAP” campaign goes through Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Toys for Tots, which is run by the Marines, says it expects more families will need help this Christmas in light of many families’ current economic struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are several places where community members can drop off donations on specific days and times:
- Monday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- Lexington Pavilion
- Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. -- Learning Express
- Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. -- Learning Express
- Thursday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. -- Walmart
- Friday, Dec. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. -- Snowball Fest
- Monday, Dec. 7 from 2 to 6 p.m. -- Lexington Pavilion
- Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. -- Walmart
- Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 2 to 6 p.m. -- Target
Unless the vehicle is needed, the LPD Emergency Services Team MRAP will be at each planned event.
Toys, cash and check donations will be accepted. Monetary donations will be used to purchase toys.
During the donation events at Learning Express, the business will match all monetary donations, as well as provide discounts on toys brought there to donate.
People can also drop off donations at the Lexington Police Department through Dec. 9. Its address is 111 Maiden Lane.
