Google launches program to help minority-owned businesses grow in SC

CEO of Smart Cookie Coaching and Grow with Google digital coach, Shennice Cleckley, says black and Latino owned small businesses have been behind the curve in the digital space. She’s helping launch Grow with Google in South Carolina. “Back in March, you know everyone was kind of in a panic,” she explained. “Once they got a strategy in place and learned some of the tools that they needed in order to get out there on social media, get out there to collaborate with others, they’ve been actually able to increase their profits more than what they thought they would need to do.”