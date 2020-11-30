Foster dog and 11 puppies saved on Thanksgiving Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman has a lot to be thankful for this weekend after her foster dog and 11 puppies survived a life-threatening delivery.
Marion Pond has fostered dogs before with Eunoia Rescue, but none like her most recent one, Chiquita who went into labor Thanksgiving Day.
“The first four were born here, it was very easy,” Pond said. “And then there was nothing and another hour passed.”
The fifth puppy had gotten stuck in the birth canal, threatening the life of her siblings and Chiquita.
After more than four hours at the Southside Animal Hospital, their veterinarian worked with Pond and a small team to safely save the puppies.
“It was all hands-on deck,” Nicki Shriver with Eunoia Rescue said. “It really was quite the experience for all of us to witness this.”
All 11 puppies have Thanksgiving-themed names. The fifth puppy that got stuck is appropriately named “Stuffing.”
Chiquita and her puppies will be looking for forever homes in 8 weeks. Until then, staff at Eunoia Rescue say any donations to help with the large litter are warmly welcomed.
“We definitely are going to be needing puppy food, puppy pads, formula,” Shriver said. “Any of those type of donations will be so, so appreciated because we go through that very quickly.”
