First Alert Forecast: Cold temps continue and rain by the end of the week

An area of low pressure will push north and east toward SC by Friday. This will not only increase clouds but also our chance of rain goes up to 50% by the late afternoon and evening. We’ll warm up too as our highs reach the mid 60s Friday afternoon. The best chance of rain is during the overnight period with a 60% chance and lows in the mid 40s. Saturday morning we have showers (40%) then skies begin to clear for mid day and into the afternoon.