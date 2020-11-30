First Alert Forecast: Cold temps continue and rain by the end of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some cold temperatures tonight as we’re expecting lows to drop into the mid 20s by Wednesday AM. Our next chance for rain lingers around the corner as we’re expecting showers by the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· The wind will slowly relax overnight night and into tomorrow as temps drop into the mid 20s by the morning
· Wednesday afternoon features temps a few degrees warmer than today in the mid 50s with less wind and just as much sunshine.
· Thursday morning features upper 20s in the morning with upper 50s to near 60 for the afternoon
· Our next chance of rain arrives Friday into early Saturday morning. Rain chances are around 40-50%.
First Alert Weather Story:
A quiet evening expected with temps falling through the 40s and into the 30s. It gets even colder overnight tonight with temps dropping into the mid 20s by the time you wake up Wednesday morning.
The winds will slowly relax overnight tonight and into tomorrow. In fact, Wednesday afternoon features sunshine with highs a few degrees warmer than today. Expect mid 50s for the afternoon with less wind.
Thursday morning will be another cold start with temps in the mid to upper 20s. For the afternoon we’ll see sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
An area of low pressure will push north and east toward SC by Friday. This will not only increase clouds but also our chance of rain goes up to 50% by the late afternoon and evening. We’ll warm up too as our highs reach the mid 60s Friday afternoon. The best chance of rain is during the overnight period with a 60% chance and lows in the mid 40s. Saturday morning we have showers (40%) then skies begin to clear for mid day and into the afternoon.
Tonight: Cold and clear with temps falling into the mid 20s.
Wednesday: Sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Sunshine and clouds with highs around 60.
Friday: More clouds with a few showers arriving late in the afternoon (50%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Early showers (40%) with slow clearing for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Sunny and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
