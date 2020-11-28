One dead after crash in field in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal crash in a field in Orangeburg County.
They say it happened in a field on private property at 127 Kevin Drive at about 1:55 a.m. Saturday morning.
That’s located in the Santee Community just off of Old Number Six Highway.
Troopers say a 2015 Chevrolet truck was driving in a field when it ran into the edge of the woods and struck a tree.
They say the driver was the only one in the vehicle and was killed.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, troopers say.
Information about the deceased can be found by contacting the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
