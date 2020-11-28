Gaston Police recover vehicle stolen from Berkeley County

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Gaston Police Department has recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen from Berkeley County.
The vehicle was discovered around 2 a.m. Saturday morning on the 5200 block of HWY 231. It was found with a tag that did not match the vehicle.
Officials say they initiated a traffic stop and placed the driver under arrest. They will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle greater than $10,000, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The driver was then booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.
