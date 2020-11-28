FIRST ALERT: Alert Days Sunday PM into Monday as we track heavy rain, storms & potential flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Sunday and Monday are Alert Days as we track heavy rain, storms and potential flooding. Then, much colder weather pushes in.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
· Sunday and Monday are Alert Days!
· We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and storms in the Midlands, starting Sunday evening. The rain will continue into Monday morning.
· A few strong storms could develop overnight into Monday. Flooding is also possible.
· Our skies will gradually clear Monday afternoon. Our temperatures will fall into the 50s by afternoon with windy conditions
· Much colder weather moves in by Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will be in the upper 20s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Saturday night, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. It will be chilly. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Be weather aware! Heavy rain pushes into the area Sunday into Monday.
That’s why we’ve issued Alert Days for Sunday evening into Monday. We’re tracking the potential for heavy rain to move through the Midlands with a frontal system.
The rain will likely start Sunday evening and continue overnight into Monday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible. We’ll need to watch for the threat for severe weather. Parts of the Palmetto State are under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Also, flooding is possible. Some areas could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain. Be careful on the roads as you’re heading back to work and school from your holiday vacation. Rain chances are around 80% Sunday evening, then down to 60% Monday morning.
High temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday and Monday. Then, our temperatures will fall by Monday afternoon into the 50s under windy conditions. Also, by Monday afternoon, we’ll see gradual clearing skies.
Even colder weather is expected by Tuesday behind the cold front. Highs in the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s into Wednesday morning. Bundle up!
By Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, highs will climb back into the 50s. We’ll likely see more showers Friday and Saturday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly. Lows in the mid and upper 40s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. PM Rain Likely (80%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain Early (60%). Highs in the low to mid 60s. Then, temperatures will fall into the 50s by afternoon. Windy.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Much Colder. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
