Bond denied for man accused of kidnapping two people at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was denied Friday for the man accused of kidnapping two people at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to law enforcement.
Police said on late Wednesday night Rysheen Dala Williams, 40, of Columbia, S.C., forced his way into a hotel room at the Palette Resort and took two family members at gunpoint.
Williams fled with both family members and was located and taken into custody in Florence within four hours. Both victims were recovered and unharmed.
Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said a judge denied bond for Williams on charges of kidnapping, burglary, domestic violence, and assault.
Vest added Williams was granted a $5,000 cash or surety bond for a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The same cash or surety bond was granted for two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
