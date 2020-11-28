Aiken Co. Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Seventh Lounge parking lot

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Seventh Lounge.
Officials say the incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. on E. Richland Avenue.
Craig Youmans, 30, was pronounced deceased at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.
Several other people were also struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to reports.
Any autopsy for Youmans will be held in Newberry.
The Coroner’s Office, with assistance from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating this inicident.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.