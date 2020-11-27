Sumter Police to help collect children’s letters for Santa Claus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With Christmas now days away, the Sumter Police Department is providing younger residents with a helping hand.
SPD will now help collect children’s letters to Santa Claus.
“In addition to honoring the meaning of the season, Christmas is a time to create memories and add a little magic to our lives whether young or old,” Chief Russell Roark said. “We certainly appreciate the opportunity to work with Santa and make this holiday extra special for local children.”
The department has put out a special mailbox where children can leave their letters to send to Jolly Ol’ St. Nick to let him know about their Christmas wishes. The mailbox is located at 335 North Lafayette Drive.
Letters that are placed in the mailbox by December 18 will be taken to the North Pole and Santa will do his best to write back.
The letters will not need postage, but a return address must be included with the letter.
