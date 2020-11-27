SC Dept. of Commerce urging communities to participate in Small Business Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In South Carolina small business account for more than 99% of all private employers, according to the state’s Department of Commerce.
Local shops are struggling to keep their doors open due to the coronavirus pandemic and they need support from the community to stay afloat.
Trailing Thanksgiving and Black Friday annually, Small Business Saturday (November 28 this year) promotes spending at local mom and pop businesses both in-store and online all season long.
In 2019, small businesses created more than 44,000 new jobs in the state.
