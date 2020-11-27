Police: Man arrested after climbing tower crane in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was detained after reportedly climbing a tower crane in Myrtle Beach on Friday, police said.
Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said officers responded to the 400 block of South Ocean Boulevard for a trespassing call due to a man climbing the crane.
According to Vest, the man made it all the way to the top of the crane and out to the end where an American flag is displayed. He then reportedly came down safely and was taken into custody by officers.
The man was identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Locklear, of Maxton, N.C., Vest said. He was charged with trespassing and simple possession of marijuana.
