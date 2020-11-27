Police: Driver captured after setting car on fire during chase, knocking police officer over on I-95

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -Authorities have arrested a driver who lit the inside of his car on fire during a vehicle chase and knocked a Lowcountry police officer over on I-95 in Hampton County.
The Yemassee Police Department said the officer involved in the Friday afternoon incident is in stable condition at Hampton Regional Medical Center. The suspect was transported to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation.
It started at 3:30 p.m. when the police department received a call for service from Hampton County 911 to check on a car that was reportedly driving against the flow of traffic on I-95 coming into Yemassee.
“Officers and Highway Patrol Troopers made contact with the vehicle at Mile marker 39 and identified a male subject in the vehicle,” YPD officials said.
According to police, officers attempted to speak with the driver who refused to roll down his windows or leave the vehicle. A report states that after a few minutes, the driver began pouring alcohol in the inside of his car and attempted to ignite a lighter.
Officers said they then broke the window, and when they opened the door the driver put his car in reverse which struck an officer. The suspect then travelled northbound on I-95.
As other officers were pursuing the suspect, the driver lit the interior of the car on fire once he was in Colleton County which resulted in a crash, authorities reported.
Police say the suspect then left the vehicle and ran into the wooded area adjacent to I-95.
Officers captured the suspect and secured the area until Colleton County Fire/Rescue arrived on scene to extinguish the car which was fully involved.
