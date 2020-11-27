Furry Friend Friday: Meet Spot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A smart pup who is deaf, and was likely born that way, needs a forever home.
Spot is a Boxer with one spot over his right eye.
He needs a home with understanding humans who will give him the care and attention he deserves. Kids are not best for Spot, since he is deaf and can get startled.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.