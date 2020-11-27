FIRST ALERT: Alert Days Sunday into Monday, tracking heavy rain, storms & potential flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking some wet weather for your weekend. In fact, Alert Days are posted Sunday into Monday with heavy rain in your forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible (20-30%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
· Saturday features a 30% chance of showers, mainly early in the day. Then, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Heads up! Sunday and Monday are Alert Days as we track periods of heavy rain in the Midlands (60%). A few storms could develop. Flooding is possible.
· Much colder weather moves in by Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will be in the upper 20s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few isolated showers are possible as a weak area of low pressure approaches our area. Rain chances are around 20%. Overnight low temperatures in the low 50s.
Your Saturday will not be a washout. However, prepare for a few showers early in the day as low pressure approaches the area from the south. Rain chances are around 30%. We’ll keep an eye on it and will adjust the forecast if needed. By afternoon, we’ll see clearing skies and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Then, even heavier rain pushes in on Sunday and Monday.
That’s why we’ve issued Alert Days for Sunday evening into Monday. We’re tracking the potential for heavy rain to move through the Midlands with a frontal system. A few thunderstorms are possible. We’ll need to watch for the threat for severe weather.
Also, flooding is possible. Some areas could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain. Be careful on the roads as you’re heading back to work and school. Again, rain chances are around 60% Sunday evening, then down to 50% Monday.
High temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday and Monday. Then, our temperatures will fall by Monday afternoon.
Even colder weather is expected by Tuesday behind the cold front. Highs in the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s into Wednesday morning. Bundle up!
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Skies. Isolated Shower (20-30%). Lows in the lower 50s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. PM Rain Likely (60%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain Early (50%). Highs in the low to mid 60s. Then, temperatures will fall.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Much Colder. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
