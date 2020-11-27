FIRST ALERT: Alert Days Sunday evening into Monday morning, tracking heavy rain, storms & potential flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heavy rain, isolated storms and the potential for floods can be expected Sunday night into Monday morning. So we’ve issued alert days for both Sunday night and Monday morning!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Morning rain showers will give way to some sun by the afternoon as high pressure builds.
· Heads up! Sunday and Monday are Alert Days as we track periods of heavy rain in the Midlands (80%). A few storms could develop. Flooding is possible.
· Much colder weather moves in by Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will be in the upper 20s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Our rain showers this morning will diminish and push to the southeast by this afternoon. We will see some sunshine return to the Midlands by the afternoon and temperatures are still warmer than average with highs reaching the upper 60s. Expect a dry night tonight with low temps dipping to the mid 40s. Skies are partly cloudy but clouds begin to build in throughout the morning hours Sunday.
An alert day has been posted for Sunday, especially for the late afternoon into the evening as a warm front from a potent low pressure system in the deep south moves north and brings an 80% chance of showers, then heavier rain overnight. Some of the showers could bring the potential for some severe storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s.
Low temperatures are in the upper 50s Monday morning and heavy rain with the threat of thunderstorms lingers throughout the morning hours. Expect a 70% chance of rain and the winds will pick up out of the south with gusts up to around 35 to 40mph. The afternoon looks to be drier as cold dry air forces its way to the southeast. Our high temperature will be around 64 then drop into the afternoon hours.
The temps tumble to the upper 30s Tuesday morning. A polar high pressure system keeps us sunny and chilly Tuesday with highs only reaching the upper 40s.
We are even colder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows dip to 28! Temps rebound into the mid 50s by Wednesday afternoon.
Saturday: Morning rain showers followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 60s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. PM Rain Likely (80%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain Early (70%). Highs in the low to mid 60s. Then, temperatures will fall.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Much Colder. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Highs in the low 60s.
