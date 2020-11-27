DHEC to offer free HIV testing on World AIDS Day

“Every county in the state has residents living with HIV, but many South Carolinians remain unaware of their HIV status because they have not received an HIV test,” said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC’s STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division. “It is estimated 16% of the approximately 20,000 people living with HIV do not know their status, meaning that they will continue progressing to AIDS as well pose an infection risk to their loved ones and communities. We must work together to find and link these fellow South Carolinians to health care, for their sake and the sake of our communities.”