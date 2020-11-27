DHEC to offer free HIV testing on World AIDS Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will sponsor a free HIV testing event across the state at local health departments on December 1.
The event is being held in observance of World AIDS Day.
During the event, clients can be tested for HIV, STDs, and Hepatitis C free of charge.
“Every county in the state has residents living with HIV, but many South Carolinians remain unaware of their HIV status because they have not received an HIV test,” said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC’s STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division. “It is estimated 16% of the approximately 20,000 people living with HIV do not know their status, meaning that they will continue progressing to AIDS as well pose an infection risk to their loved ones and communities. We must work together to find and link these fellow South Carolinians to health care, for their sake and the sake of our communities.”
Also, DHEC and Ending the Epidemics SC will a World AIDS Day panel, which will be held live on the Ending the Epidemics SC Facebook page.
For more information about World AIDS Day or to find a local HIV testing site, call 1-800-322-2437 or visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.