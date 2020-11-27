DaBaby turns Charlotte parking lot into outdoor restaurant to feed community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte native and Grammy-nominated artist DaBaby turned a parking lot into an outdoor restaurant to help feed the homeless community and all those in need on Thanksgiving.
The event took place outside AerialCLT at 801 North Tryon Street between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
DaBaby, along with Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, South Coast Music Group and others, provided free Thanksgiving meals and essential supplies at the “WE ALL EAT” event.
Organizers say the event was put to together to feed their friends in the community.
Along with the meal, the organizers gave away goodie bags including gloves, face masks, toothbrushes, toilet tissue, socks, lotion, Vaseline and hand sanitizer.
“TELL SOMEBODY WHO HUNGRY❗️,” the Queen City rapper posted on Instagram telling people to tell a friend to tell a friend about the event Thursday.
The Charlotte musician was joined by Serenity, also known as MaKid, in making the announcement. Serenity serves as the General Manager of Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. DJ Krazy T provided music at the event.
“If you know anybody in need of a good meal tomorrow make sure they stop by,” DaBaby wrote in an Instagram post.
The event was made safe and COVID-19 compliant, the organizers said.
