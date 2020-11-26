State health department to begin reporting COVID-19 data on 24-hour delay Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will not release data on newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases or deaths on Thanksgiving Day.
But when the agency resumes reporting on Friday, the data it releases will be provided on a one-day delay.
“This delay will allow for more robust analysis of data before it’s publicly reported,” the agency stated in a news release.
The 24-hour delay will give DHEC’s epidemiologists and data analysts “greater time to review the vast amounts of data and information reported to the agency each day,” DHEC says. It will also provide more time for “data validation, verification of death reports, and improvements in processing large data files submitted from reporting partners.”
It should also give more time to “identify and investigate any data inconsistencies or abnormalities,” the release states.
As of Wednesday, South Carolina reported a total of 197,652 confirmed and 13,253 probable COVID-19 cases. It also had recorded 4,015 confirmed deaths and 302 deaths with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Wednesday marked the 16th day in November in which the number of newly-confirmed cases exceeded 1,000. It was also the ninth consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases reported.
By contrast, there were only two days in October in which the number of daily new COVID-19 cases reached past the 1,000-mark.
DHEC will not release COVID-19 numbers on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.
