Police: 15-year-old fatally shot at West Ashley apartment complex

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating the murder of a 15-year-old who was shot at an apartment complex in West Ashley.
Officers say they responded to a call at around 3:50 a.m. Thursday reporting a body at the Palmilla Apartment complex in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road.
When they arrived at the apartment complex, police say they found the juvenile victim had suffered a gunshot wound and first responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
CPD detectives say they are diligently investigating this incident.
Police ask anyone with information on this incident to please contact the on-duty CPD Central Detective via Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
