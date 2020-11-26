FIRST ALERT: Looking ahead to Sunday and Monday for periods of heavy rain, potential flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking even more wet weather on the weather. In fact, Alert Days are posted Sunday into Monday for heavy rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible (20-30%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
· A few isolated showers are possible Friday (20%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· Saturday features a 20% chance of a shower with highs in the upper 60s.
· Heads up! Sunday and Monday are Alert Days as we track periods of heavy rain in the Midlands (60%). Flooding is possible.
· Much colder weather moves in by Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s and lows will be in the upper 20s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thanksgiving night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers are possible as a cold front pushes through the area. Rain chances are around 30%. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s.
On Black Friday, a few isolated showers are possible, but we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
A few more showers are in your forecast for part of your weekend. Rain chances are around 20% for Saturday, then up to 60% by Sunday evening into Monday.
That’s why we’ve issued Alert Days for Sunday evening into Monday. We’re tracking the potential for heavy rain to move through the Midlands with a frontal system. A few thunderstorms are possible. We’ll need to watch for the threat for severe weather. Also, flooding is possible. Be careful on the roads as you’re heading back to work and school. Again, rain chances are around 60%.
High temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday and Monday.
Much colder weather is expected by Tuesday behind the cold front. Highs in the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s into Wednesday morning. Bundle up!
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. A Few Showers Possible (20-30%). Lows in the upper 50s.
Black Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers (50-60%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain (60%). Highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Much Colder. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.