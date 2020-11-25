UofSC president tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Caslen learned of the positive result on Tuesday.
The most recent update from UofSC notes there are currently 133 total cases. Of those, 125 are students and eight are employees. Overall, there have been 2,918 students and 96 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes distinct people from on-campus and off-campus testing.
Since August 1, the overall positive rate on campus is 4.88%. However, the overall positive rate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23 is 1.5%.
According to a university spokesperson, Caslen is isolating at home and is asymptomatic. The spokesperson also noted that Caslen is tested three times a week for the virus.
