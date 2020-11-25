Sumter Co. deputies seek missing man who suffers from severe PTSD

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 28-year-old Nicholas Howard.
Officials said Howard was last seen walking away from a relative’s house on Kingsbury Drive on Monday evening.
He was wearing gray sweatpants, a red or burgundy and black shirt with white lettering, and brown sandals.
Howard is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 250 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms and his left leg. He was also carrying a black duffle bag and a Jordan brand shoebox.
Authorities said Howard is diagnosed with severe PTSD and is currently not taking his medication.
If you see him or know where he is, please call Lt. Dellinger at 803-934-6369. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways.
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.