My Take: We’re thankful

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 2020 has been a remarkable year in many ways.
As the pandemic continues to change our daily routines and alter family’s health and welfare, we can still find many reasons at this time of year to be thankful, like the freedoms we get to experience by living in the greatest country in the world. Despite our many differences, we are allowed by that freedom, to express and share our point of view and declare our allegiances without discrimination.
So, today our message is a very simple one.
Today, we are thankful for the United States of America, still the greatest nation in the world.
Today, we are thankful for the healthcare workers and the scientists who continue to labor endless hours to keep us safe and healthy.
Today, we are thankful for our families to be able to share our lives and that freedom with, even if it has to be virtual this year due to the pandemic.
It is truly the greatest time of the year, Thanksgiving, that we come together and remember the many great blessings we all have.
So, on behalf of the 94 employees of WIS, may I wish you and your family a happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving.
That’s My Take, what yours?
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.