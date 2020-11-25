South Carolinians change Thanksgiving travel traditions amid pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions usually hit the roads and skies on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, but like many things during a global pandemic, this year will be different.
“None of my family members are going to be traveling this year,” Tara O’Toole said.
AAA is forecasting at least 5 million fewer travelers than last year, the largest one-year decrease since the great recession in 2008.
“I was supposed to go home, but in Europe, everything is shut down so I have to stick with the American tradition and I love it,” one midlands resident said.
AAA says people who decide to travel will likely stay closer to home and keep their visit short, with an estimated 95% percent of travelers going by car.
“Traveling by vehicle is very flexible. You decide when you’re leaving, where you’re going, where you’re stopping, and who is gonna be in the vehicle with you. It’s all about limiting exposure,” Jeanette McGee with AAA said.
While missing out on some traditions isn’t ideal many in the midlands holding out hope for a happy holiday season in 2021.
“We can’t really see our grandparents because of the whole coronavirus so we are just trying to be safe,” said Lydia Pettit.
