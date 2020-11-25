Many SC families prepare for a smaller Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving this year might still be full of all your favorite foods, but for many families, there might be fewer people around the table enjoying that food altogether.
It’s one more way in which COVID-19 has changed some age-old traditions.
On Wednesday, WIS asked South Carolina residents whether or not their plans had changed or if family members had dropped out of Thanksgiving due to COVID-19, and while some said that things will go on as normal, many said this Thanksgiving is going to look very different.
“It is what it is, you know. I’m going to chill with my family,” one South Carolina resident said.
For those that said their plans hadn’t changed, some said they felt like it was important to be with family. Others said that they are all going to be outdoors and socially distanced, and a few said that their Thanksgiving is normally pretty small to start with.
However, many said this year will be a smaller affair.
“It will be small immediate family,” said Tara Brown. “We didn’t plan anything because we didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks.”
One shopper said their Thanksgiving is canceled because her husband tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
“But you just make the best of anything. So, I’m just headed in there to get a smaller turkey,” Laura Barron said. “We put the 20-pound turkey back in the freezer and we will have it another time.”
New cases of the virus are impacting many holiday plans as cases across the state rise.
“I took a test on Thursday, and it did come back positive, and the most heartbreaking part was calling my mom sobbing saying I wouldn’t see her at Thanksgiving,” said Julia Reedy.
Reedy said she and her husband were supposed to host Thanksgiving this year, but now it will be a Thanksgiving for two.
“We do plan to Facetime or Zoom with them day of,” Reedy said.
Whether virtual or not, many residents said they are thankful to be healthy.
“Me and my family, we are just doing immediate family,” said Sandra Whitmore. “Normally, we do a bigger gathering, but we’re just doing normal, but I think God to see another Thanksgiving and hopefully, next year will be a better year and we all can get together.”
Many said that even though the table will have fewer people around it, it will still be filled with delicious food.
