Kershaw Co. deputy injured in crash during chase on I-20 West

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County deputy was injured in a crash Wednesday while chasing a stolen vehicle.
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near Exit 92. That’s near U.S. Highway 601. Lanes on I-20 West in Kershaw County were blocked after the pursuit ended with the crash.
Officials said the suspects who were in the stolen vehicle both received medical attention. One of the suspects, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital.
The deputy was also taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to be okay.
SCHP has opened an investigation regarding the suspect and the stolen vehicle. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the collision.
