First Alert Forecast: Showers and some thunder today and rain possible Sunday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a chance of some thunder this morning and a few cells could develop this evening too!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A cold front will bring showers and some thunder for Thanksgiving Day, but we’re not expecting a washout. An isolated storm could develop. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Some isolated showers are possible Friday (20%), then again for part of your weekend, mainly Sunday in the late afternoon/evening (50-60%). Highs will be in the 70s Friday, then fall into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.
· Even more rain is in your forecast for Monday, especially in the morning (60%). Highs will be near 63. · Much colder weather moves in by Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
A cold front approaches today and brings a 40% chance of rain and some thunder too. The best chance of rain and thunder is during the morning hours, then the chance goes down to 20-30% this afternoon and evening.
Friday we see a 20% chance of a few showers as the front stalls to our south. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the mid 70s. Skies will clear up a little into the afternoon.
Saturday there’s a weak low pressure system to our southwest. But it does not have enough strength to bring a decent chance of showers, right now chances are right around 20%. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the upper 60s.
Sunday a larger, more potent low will move into the region. This increases our chances of rain to 60%. Right now it looks like the best chance of rain is in the late afternoon to evening. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 60s.
Overnight into Monday morning the rain continues. There’s a 60% chance of showers and storms. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the low 60s.
A strong cold front ushers in some colder air Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the 50 degree mark! Skies will be sunny.
In the tropics, a low pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean has a 10% chance of development in the next several days as it meanders over the Atlantic Ocean. There’s another system off the coast of Africa that has a 20% chance of developing. We’ll keep our eyes on it!
Thanksgiving: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers and some thunder(40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Black Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Late afternoon Rain (60%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Cloudy. Periods of Rain (60%). Highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny Breezy and Cool. Highs near 50.
Wednesday: Sunny and Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
