First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers for Thanksgiving, then more rain for part of your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few showers are in your Thanksgiving forecast, then more wet weather moves in for part of your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Showers will move in late (30-40%). Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
· A cold front will bring a few showers for Thanksgiving Day, but we’re not expecting a washout. An isolated storm could develop. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Some isolated showers are possible Friday (20%), then again for part of your weekend, mainly Sunday (40-50%). Highs will be in the 70s Friday, then fall into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.
· Even more rain is in your forecast for Monday (60%). Highs will be near 60. · Much colder weather moves in by Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers will move in late as a cold front approaches the area. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s.
For Thanksgiving Day, we’re not expecting a washout, but grab rain gear!
A cold front will slide into the area from the west, giving way to a few scattered showers. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Again, it won’t rain all day. Best rain chances will likely arrive in the morning into the early afternoon. An isolated storm could develop. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
On Black Friday, a few isolated showers are possible, especially for the southern Midlands. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Rain chances are around 20%.
A few more showers are in your forecast for part of your weekend. Rain chances are around 20% for Saturday, then up to 40-50% by Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.
Even more wet weather is in your forecast for Monday (60% chance). We may have to issue an Alert Day for potential heavy rain in the Midlands.
Much colder weather is expected by next week with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s by Tuesday.
In the tropics, a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean has a 20% chance of development in the next several days as it meanders over the Atlantic Ocean.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Skies. Showers Move In Late (30-40%). Lows in the upper 50s.
Thanksgiving Day: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (30-40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Black Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40-50%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Rain (60%). Highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Cooler. Highs near 50.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
