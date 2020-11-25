Carolina dominates Charleston for season-opening victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven South Carolina players scored in double figures as the No. 1 Gamecocks easily defeated the College of Charleston 119-38.
Carolina got off to a fast start against the Cougars by scoring the game’s first 17 points. The Gamecocks ended the opening quarter with a 30-7 advantage.
Carolina shot 63.6% from the floor in the first half while holding Charleston to just 15.8% shooting.
Victoria Saxton led all scorers with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks in the matinee at Colonial Life Arena while Zia Cooke poured in 18 points, three assists, and three steals. Destanni Henderson had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals on the day. Aliyah Boston ended the contest with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and a block.
The win saw the Gamecocks score the third-most points in a game in school history. They were 18 points shy of the school record.
Carolina will compete in the Women’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., beginning Nov. 28 when they face South Dakota.
The game will start at 3:30 p.m.
