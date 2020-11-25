Carolina dominates Charleston for season-opening victory

Victoria Saxton led all scorers with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks in the matinee at Colonial Life Arena while Zia Cooke poured in 18 points, three assists, and three steals. Destanni Henderson had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals on the day. Aliyah Boston ended the contest with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and a block.