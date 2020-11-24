Sumter Co. man arrested in connection with deadly shooting on 26-year-old woman

Dejuan Bryant (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 24, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 3:48 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting that killed a 26-year-old woman.

Officials arrested Dejuan Moorer Bryant on Monday in connection with the shooting that happened on November 9. Authorities said Bryant fired shots into a home on Ollie Drive, which hit 26-year-old Briannica Johnson and another man who were inside.

The man was taken to a Richland County hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Bryant has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

