Prisma Health offering drive-thru flu vaccinations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health encourages communities to take advantage of its convenient drive-thru flu vaccine option before the end of the month.
The system, which is in line to meet its almost 200,000 flu-vaccination goal, will transition its flu vaccinations away from the hospital drive-thrus after Nov. 30.
You can find a list of locations offering the drive-thru option below:
Midlands – for children and adults (A doctor’s order is required for children’s flu shots obtained at our drive-through locations)
- Richland Hospital, weekdays, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sundays, 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Located outside Prisma Health Richland Hospital near the Emergency Department.
- Tuomey Hospital, weekdays, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Located at the corner of Calhoun and Main streets (the former BB&T bank building).
Upstate – for adults 18 and up
- Baptist Easley Hospital, weekdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.. Located near the front of the hospital at the intersection of John and Jeanes streets. Enter from Richard St.
- Greenville Memorial Hospital, weekdays, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; Sundays, 1–4 p.m. Located on Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Medical Campus on the lower level of the South Parking Deck.
- Greer Memorial Hospital, weekdays, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Located near the hospital emergency department. Enter through campus entrance #4, which is the Brushy Creek facility entrance, and follow the signs.
- Laurens County Memorial Hospital, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Located at Laurens County Hospital’s main entrance.
- Oconee Memorial Hospital, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Located adjacent to the patient tower at Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Drive-through sites will stop offering flu shots beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1.
However, flu shots will continue to be available through outlets such as provider offices.
For more information about the flu and Prisma Health’s drive-thru locations currently offering flu vaccines, visit prismahealth.org/flu.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.