Plane crashes in Greenville near Donaldson Center Airport

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A plane crashed Tuesday afternoon near Donaldson Center in Greenville County, officials at the Donaldson Center Airport confirmed.
Our Sky 4 crew says the plane is a Piper Cherokee which is a single-engine fixed-wing airplane.
Lt. Ryan Flood said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office got the call about the crash around 3:20 p.m.
The plane crashed at Cytec Carbon Fibers, located at 7139 Augusta Road, at The Donaldson Center, Flood said.
Preliminary reports indicate a small engine plane, occupied by two people, struck a smoke tower and came to a rest behind a building, Flood said.
Both of the occupants inside of the plane were taken to the hospital for treatment, however, their condition is unknown, Flood said.
The case will be taken over and investigated by the FAA and the NTSB.
