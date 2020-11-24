MONEY MATTERS: The importance of estate planning

Bradley: “We all want to know if something happens to us or if we pass away, things are going to be taken care of, the people that we love and care for will not have to go through the process of all this mess that maybe we’ve created. We want to make sure our loved ones get what we intend them to get. The other thing we encourage people to do about estate planning is about when you’re living, thinking about when you’re incapable of making decisions and who will care you before you pass away and not just what’s going to happen when you pass away.”