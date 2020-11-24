Lexington Co. dance group set to take the stage for the first time in a year due to COVID-19

When the coronavirus pandemic hit South Carolina in March, Columbia City Jazz had to cancel dance class for three months. “It was really hard because we use dance as an emotional thing to let our emotions out, all of our built-up emotions from the day,” explained 17-year-old dancer, Shaeleigh Person, who’s playing the nutcracker in The Two Claras. “Without dance, it kind of stays there, and you don’t really know what to do with it.”