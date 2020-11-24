Horry County parent raises concerns after plexiglass picture circulates on social media

“You hear public health experts say stay six feet of apart, stay six feet apart, well If there’s plexiglass, students can be seated three feet apart and if one student were to test positive they will not be considered a close contact,” Brown said. “That requires [the school districts] to have that plexiglass properly setup and to be wearing a mask as well. I guess many parents would like their child to go to school five days a week. Without that plexiglass barrier, it is hard if not impossible for large school districts like Horry County to get that many students into their school buildings.”