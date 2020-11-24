Gov. McMaster urges Dominion Energy to withdraw rate increase request

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Recently, Governor Henry McMaster penned a letter to officials at Dominion Energy asking them to withdraw their request to the Public Service Commission for a rate increase for South Carolina customers.
Dominion requested a 7.7% rate increase while asking for a 10.25% allowed rate of profit.
The letter was sent to Dominion Energy President Rodney Blevins on Tuesday.
“South Carolina, like all other states, has been significantly impacted by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (”COVID-19″),” McMaster wrote. “In addition to the public health threats associated with COVID-19, the ongoing and evolving pandemic has produced a variety of economic hardships for individuals and businesses alike. A sizable rate increase at this difficult time would impose an unexpected and untenable burden on many South Carolinians. Moreover, as families work to overcome economic uncertainty and businesses small and large struggle to adapt and remain open during this pandemic, Dominion should not be seeking to increase its profit margin, particularly to 10.25%, which is well above the national average for investor-owned utilities.”
The request by Dominion Energy was made in August. If the request is granted, it would go into effect starting in March 2021.
McMaster also noted that if Dominion wishes to proceed with their request, he would “ask the PSC to reject Dominion’s application in its current form.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Dominion Energy issued the following statement regarding McMaster’s request:
“We take seriously the concerns that the governor expressed. We recognize that there may never be an ideal time to request a rate review. We have been helping our customers who are struggling financially through the pandemic. Our customers also count on us to keep the electricity flowing safely and reliably, and we made our filing to continue to meet this obligation. We welcome the opportunity to work with parties for the purpose of identifying contested issues on which we may find agreement as well as discussing appropriate compromises.”
Scroll down to read Gov. McMaster’s letter to Dominion Energy.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.