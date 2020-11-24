Former SCANA CEO pleads guilty to fraud charges in connection with VC Summer project

Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C., during a media tour of the facility Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. SCE&G is seeking a 3.1 percent residential raise that would be the largest single rate increase since the utility began charging its 700,000 customers for the reactors' construction. The hike, which would take effect at the end of November if approved, would be the ninth such increase to pay for the $14 billion reactors since 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) (Source: Chuck Burton)