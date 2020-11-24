First Alert Forecast: A few scattered showers for Thanksgiving, then more rain for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking some showers for Thanksgiving with warm temperatures! Here’s a look at your travel weather today:
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Skies will be mostly cloudy today as a cold front approaches. Isolated showers are possible (20%). Highs will be near 70.
· The cold front will bring a few showers for Thanksgiving Day, but we’re not expecting a washout. An isolated storm could develop. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the mid 70s
· Some showers are possible Friday (20%), then again for your weekend (30-50%). Highs will be in the 70s Friday, then fall into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.
· Even more showers are in your forecast for Monday (60%). Highs will be near 60.
· Expect a big cool down Tuesday with temps dropping into the 30s for lows and low 50s for highs.
First Alert Weather Story:
We are a good bit warmer today with high temperatures in the low 70s. Skies are mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches from the north and west. Expect a 20% chance of some showers as the front nears.
The chance of rain goes up tonight into Thursday morning. Expect a 40% chance of rain showers in the morning for your Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be mild ahead of the cold front with temps topping off around 75.
Friday morning we are still looking at a few showers in the region (20% chance) with morning lows in the upper 50s. Highs reach the low 70s.
Saturday we have a small low to our southwest that could bring us a chance of some rain. Right now chances are right around 30%, but clouds are expected to be rather thick with mostly cloudy conditions.
A strong low pressure system and trough in the jet stream will move east and south Sunday. This increases clouds and brings a 50% chance of some rain in the afternoon. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 60s.
The rain chance goes up to 70% overnight into Monday and back down to 60% by Monday afternoon. Around a half inch to three quarters of an inch is possible. Monday will be a bit cooler with low 60s for highs. Then MUCH colder air spills south into the region Monday night into Tuesday. Lows are in the mid 30s Tuesday morning and low 50s by the afternoon.
In the tropics, a low pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean has a 30% chance of development in the next several days as it meanders over the Atlantic Ocean.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 70.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (30-40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Black Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Highs near 50.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.