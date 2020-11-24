Conway police arrest two suspects wanted in connection to stabbing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police have arrested two suspects who were wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened earlier this month.
According to information from the Conway Police Department, Michael Keith McKenith and Mildred Patricia Collins were taken into custody at 6 p.m. on Nov. 23.
They were wanted in connection to an assault that took place on Hagwood Circle on Nov. 18.
When police arrived at the scene, they said they found a man suffering multiple stab wounds. Officials said he was taken to the hospital.
