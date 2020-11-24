Columbia Fire puts out mattress manufacturer fire in Northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Fire battled a structure fire on Ellerbe Street near Two Notch Road in Columbia.
Officials say that the building on fire was Graham Sleepmaster Mattress Manufacturer, located at 1423 Ellerbe Street.
Details on how the fire got started are limited at this time. Columbia Fire arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials say that the building has suffered extensive damages from the fire and smoke can still be seen coming from the building as it continues to burn.
The building was primarily being used for storage for a furniture store on Two Notch Road. Several sleeper sofas were among the items found inside.
Columbia Fire was able to extinguish the fire just before 11:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported. Columbia Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.
