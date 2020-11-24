Colleton Street house fire caused by overloaded surge protector, investigators say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Columbia Fire Department have now determined the cause of a fire that took place on Colleton Street on November 24.
Officials have determined the fire was caused by an overloaded surge protector one of the rooms in the home. Investigators also believe a space heater being powered was likely involved as well.
The fire occurred on the 1500 block of Colleton Street.
No injuries were reported from the fire, but four people have been displaced because of it.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.