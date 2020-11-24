Camden High students dismissed for eLearning Day following major water main break

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District just announced an early dismissal of students for eLearning Day at Camden High following a major water main break Tuesday morning.
Student drivers were allowed to leave at 9 a.m. Parent pick-up began at 9:15 a.m.
Students not picked up by 10 a.m. will be moved to the auditorium and should be picked up by 10:30 a.m. Students who ride the bus have already left the school.
KCSD officials say that eLearning assignments for Camden High students will be posted for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th blocks by noon today.
