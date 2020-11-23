Winning $100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Irmo, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolinian has won $100,000 after a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Irmo.
The ticket was purchased at The Spinx #265 on the 8000 block of Broad River Road.
The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on November 23. If the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $300,000.
The winner numbers were 2, 8, 11, 13, and 24 with power-up number 3.
Check your tickets. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.