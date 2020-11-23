Victim shot while sitting in vehicle at Greenville County apartment complex was 5 years old, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 5-year-old was injured Sunday evening when he was hit by a bullet while sitting in a vehicle at a Greenville County apartment complex.
Deputy Kory Morian, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said it happened around 6:46 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of 100 Crestwood Forest Drive, or the Crestwood Forest Apartments.
Morian said deputies found the young boy with at least one gunshot wound.
That victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot when he was shot, Morian said.
A second vehicle was also hit during the shooting, but no one was inside that car.
The child was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
