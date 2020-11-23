UofSC to require COVID-19 testing of students, staff in spring

“As a university, we’ve spent time this fall evaluating our actions, examining emerging national research and considering how we can improve our approach to Spring 2021,” Caslen wrote. “Through this process, the most important lesson we learned is that you are essential to any strategy we adopt. Whether it’s wearing a mask, physical distancing, washing your hands or getting tested for COVID-19 or COVID-19 antibodies, your disciplined efforts to keep yourself safe and healthy demonstrate your care for those around you and inform how we will live, learn and work together in 2021.”