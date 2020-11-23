Teen girl charged with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old boy in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen seriously injured in a shooting in west Charlotte last week has died, police say. A 16-year-old girl has been charged in the killing.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Reid Avenue near Farmer Street. Officers arrived to find a teen, later identified as 16-year-old Joshua Clawson, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but died Sunday, police say.
A 16-year-old juvenile was identified as the suspect in the case. She was arrested shortly before Clawson died, police say, and charged with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
The family of the 16-year-old victim has been notified of his death.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS.
